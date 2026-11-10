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Women's Champions League
team-logoJuventus
Juventus Training Center
team-logoOL Lyonnes
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Juventus v OL Lyonnes live today: who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes
Juventus
OL Lyonnes
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women’s Champions League match between Juventus and OL Lyonnes, including kick-off time and team news

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Juventus Training Center

Disney+ is broadcasting Juventus vs OL Lyon live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo, Juventus host OL Lyon in a UEFA Women's Champions League match. The two teams meet again in a competition attracting growing interest in Italy.

Isaac Guerrero's Juventus arrive in inconsistent form. They have won three of their last five matches but also suffered two heavy Serie A defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Roma.

In Europe, Juventus most recently beat Austria Wien W 4-1 in the Champions League. They took their chances in that match and will need to do so again against opponents of an entirely different calibre.

Jonatan Giraldez's Lyon arrive in extraordinary form. They have won their last five matches, including an emphatic 6-0 victory over Inter in the Women's Champions League, and have dominated in France and Europe.

In the Premiere Ligue, the French side have thrashed PSG 4-0 and Marseille 5-0. Lyon are currently second in the Champions League group, with Juventus fifth.

Find out below where to watch the match live.

Team news

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Guerrero

Isaac Guerrero has not yet announced the official Juventus line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. We will add any updates closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Jonatan Giraldez has not yet revealed Lyon's likely line-up. The French side have also made no official announcements about absences or unavailable players.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

COM
L2-4
ROM
L2-5
WIE
W1-4
FIO
W1-2
SAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
OLL

OLL - Form

PSG
W0-4
MSO
W5-0
INT
W6-0
MON
W2-5
LEN
W1-7
Goal Scored (Conceded)
27/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juventus have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws. Their most recent victory was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sassuolo on 7 November, while they beat Austria Wien W 4-1 in the Champions League. Both defeats came in the league: Juventus conceded nine goals against Roma (5-2) and Calcio Como 1907 (4-2).

Across their last five matches, Lyon have won five, scored 22 goals and conceded just one. Their latest result was a 7-1 Premiere Ligue win over Lens on 7 November. The French side thrashed Inter 6-0 in the Champions League and beat PSG 4-0 and Montpellier 5-2 in the league.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

JuventusDrawOL Lyonnes
1
3
1
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
3
FT
Women's Champions League
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
1
FT
Women's Champions League
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Women's Champions League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Juventus and OL Lyon last met on 19 November 2025, sharing the points in a 3-3 Women's Champions League draw. Across their five most recent meetings, Lyon have two wins to Juventus's one, with two draws. Their meetings in 2022 were closely contested: a 1-1 draw at the Juventus Stadium, a 0-0 draw in France and one win apiece in the semi-finals of that edition.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
422030+38
D
W
D
W
3
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
4
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
6
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
413072+56
D
D
W
D
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
413074+36
D
D
W
D
8
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
413074+36
W
D
D
D
9
InterInterINT
412127-55
D
L
D
W
10
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
40404404
D
D
D
D
11
ServetteServetteSER
4112614-84
D
W
L
L
12
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
13
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
14
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
402215-42
D
D
L
L
15
Paris FCParis FCPAR
4022511-62
L
D
D
L
16
RomaRomaROM
402208-82
D
L
L
D
17
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Women's Champions League group stage, Lyon sit second and Juventus fifth.

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