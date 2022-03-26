Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal scores penalty but Michael Bay fluffs his finish as Ambulance stars play at Atletico Madrid training ground
Andrew Steel
Twitter, Atletico Madrid
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Michael Bay were on hand to try their luck from the penalty spot when they and co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dropped by Atletico Madrid's training ground this week.
The trio, promoting their new action thriller Ambulance, took it in turns to see if they could net a finish on Rojiblancos turf in a good-natured kickabout.
While Gyllenhaal - star of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home - excelled with the ball at his feet, veteran director Bay - best known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises - found it a little bit trickier to handle.
Editors' Picks
- 'I wanted to be away from everything'- Ex-West Ham NXGN star Oxford aiming to catch Southgate's eye with impressive Bundesliga displays
- 'Stuck 60 years in the past' - Italy's World Cup failure a mess all of their own making
- Barcelona's 'gift from heaven' - Did Arsenal make a massive mistake letting Aubameyang leave for nothing?
- How MLS is trying to find its next Pepi and new NXGN stars