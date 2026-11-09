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Women's Champions League
team-logoInter
Stadio Brianteo
team-logoManchester City Women
GOAL-e
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Watch Inter v Manchester City Women live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Inter vs Manchester City Women
Inter
Manchester City Women
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women’s Champions League match between Inter and Manchester City Women, including kick-off time and team news

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights holder's website or open its official streaming app.
  • Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Stadio Brianteo

Disney+ will broadcast Inter vs Manchester City Women live.

At Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Inter host Manchester City Women in a Women's Champions League match. Both teams still have European ambitions, and the result could shape their respective paths through the tournament.

Inter arrive on the back of a good run in the league. David Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 in the latest round of Serie A Femminile, again showing the defensive solidity that has defined their season. The standard rises considerably in the Women's Champions League, though.

Under Andree Jeglertz, Manchester City Women have responded emphatically to recent challenges in the WSL. The Citizens thrashed West Ham 5-0 in the latest league round, another display of their consistent attacking quality.

City drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent Women's Champions League outing, leaving qualification open. Jeglertz knows a win in Italy would give his side an important boost in the group standings.

With Inter eighth and City ninth in the Women's Champions League standings, every point counts. The side that show greater determination in Monza could make significant progress.

Team news

Inter vs Manchester City Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Sassarini

David Sassarini has not yet revealed Inter's likely starting XI. There is currently no information on unavailable or suspended players, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Meanwhile, Andree Jeglertz has not announced Manchester City Women's expected line-up or indicated whether anyone could miss out through injury or suspension. Further team news will be available in the hours before the match.

Recent form

INT

INT - Form

PAR
W3-0
NAP
D0-0
OLL
L6-0
LAZ
W3-0
MIL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5
MCI

MCI - Form

BHA
W3-2
MAN
D1-1
PSG
D1-1
LCL
W1-2
WHU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Inter have three wins, one draw and one defeat. Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 most recently, having beaten Lazio by the same scoreline. Their only setback in that stretch was a heavy 6-0 Women's Champions League defeat to OL Lyonnes. A goalless draw with Napoli Femminile also reflects their solidity in Serie A.

Manchester City Women have three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Before thrashing West Ham 5-0, the Citizens beat Brighton 3-2 and won 2-1 away to London City Lionesses. Draws against PSG in the Champions League and Manchester United in the WSL have not dented the confidence of a side scoring regularly.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Inter and Manchester City Women.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
3
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
4
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
321030+37
W
D
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
6
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
312072+55
D
W
D
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
312074+35
D
W
D
8
InterInterINT
311127-54
L
D
W
9
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
30304403
D
D
D
10
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
30304403
D
D
D
11
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
12
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
13
ServetteServetteSER
3102614-83
W
L
L
14
Paris FCParis FCPAR
302158-32
D
D
L
15
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
16
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
301215-41
D
L
L
17
RomaRomaROM
301208-81
L
L
D
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Inter currently sit eighth in the Women's Champions League standings, while Manchester City Women are ninth.

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