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Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoComo
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Inter v Como live today: where to watch the match on TV and via live stream?

Inter vs Como
Inter
Como
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Como, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Giuseppe Meazza

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will broadcast Inter v Como live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

At the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter and Como meet in a Lombardy derby between two in-form teams with very different ambitions. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of this Serie A matchday.

Cristian Chivu's Inter arrive after a 3-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, with Djed Spence among their best performers. Their 3-1 league derby defeat to AC Milan still weighs on them, though, and they're looking for consistency.

Como, meanwhile, haven't lost in Serie A for weeks. Cesc Fabregas's side have just thrashed Lens 9-1 in the Champions League, a result that caused a stir across Europe. They've won their last five competitive matches.

Fabregas has built something rare in Italian football: a team that plays spectacular football and gets results. The 9-1 win over Lens was no one-off. Como had already beaten Leipzig and Manchester United emphatically, turning themselves from a surprise into an established force.

Chivu is still waiting for the English reinforcements who arrived in the summer, Stones, Jones and Spence, to find consistency. Spence showed positive signs against Feyenoord, but the other two remain sidelined.

Second-placed Inter face fourth-placed Como in a meeting that could shift the balance of the Serie A table.

Here's where to watch Inter v Como live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Inter vs Como lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Formation
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
J. MartinezJ. MartinezA. BastoniA. BastoniM. AkanjiM. AkanjiC. AugustoC. AugustoF. DimarcoF. DimarcoD. SpenceD. SpenceP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiN. BarellaN. BarellaH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluF. EspositoF. EspositoM. ThuramM. ThuramR. SanchezR. SanchezY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonM. KempfM. KempfA. ValleA. ValleM. PerroneM. PerroneN. PazN. PazM. BaturinaM. BaturinaL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Como

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • C. Fabregas

Chivu must do without Lautaro Martinez, Luis Henrique, Curtis Jones and John Stones, leaving a significant gap in attack and several in defence and midfield. Inter's likely XI has Josep Martinez in goal, Bisseck, Bastoni and Akanji in defence, Diouf, Carlos Augusto, Spence, Sucic, Barella and Calhanoglu in midfield, and Marcus Thuram alone up front.

For Fabregas, Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez, Moise Kean and Jayden Addai are unavailable. Como can still field a competitive side: Butez in goal, Yan Couto, Ramon, Kempf and Kaiki in defence, Milla and Ricci in midfield, and Nico Paz, Baturina and Da Cunha behind Douvikas.

Inter

Injuries and Suspensions

Como

Form

INT

INT - Form

SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
VEN
W0-2
MIL
L3-1
FEY
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
RCL
W1-9
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter have won four of their last five competitive matches and lost one, leaving them with a positive overall goal difference. They most recently beat Feyenoord 3-0 in the Champions League, while AC Milan inflicted their 3-1 Serie A derby defeat. Inter have looked solid in Europe and scored in each of those recent wins.

All five of Como's last competitive matches have ended in wins, with goals flowing. Douvikas scored a hat-trick in their latest result, the 9-1 Champions League victory over Lens. Before that, Como beat Manchester United 4-1 in Europe.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

InterDrawComo
4
1
0
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Como badge
Como
COM
2
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
Coppa Italia
Como badge
Como
COM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
13Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The teams last met in April 2026, when Inter beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia. Inter have won three of their five most recent meetings, with Como claiming one win and one draw. Their Serie A meeting in December 2025 ended in a 4-0 win for Inter in Milan.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
11920259+1629
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
119112813+1528
W
L
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
117312313+1024
W
W
L
W
W
5
ComoComoCOM
117221810+823
L
W
W
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
114341814+415
D
L
W
D
L
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
AtalantaAtalantaATA
114251720-314
W
L
D
D
L
13
GenoaGenoaGEN
114161116-513
L
W
W
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
112181725-87
L
L
L
L
W
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Inter are second in the Serie A table, while Como are fourth.

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