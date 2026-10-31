Hannover 96 face Dynamo Dresden on 01.11.2026 at 13:30.

Streaming in Germany

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Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: How to watch live on TV and via live stream

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Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden: Recent form

Hannover 96 have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0:2 to Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup, after a 2:0 derby defeat against Eintracht Braunschweig. Their only win in that run came against VfL Bochum, whom they beat 2:1. Hannover scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Across their last five competitive matches, Dynamo Dresden have two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest result was a 2:0 DFB Cup win over Schalke 04. Before that, SGD lost 0:3 to Holstein Kiel in the league. Dresden scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Line-ups

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Form

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Head-to-head record

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: League tables