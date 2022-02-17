Watch: Goalkeeper scores hat-trick as 37-year-old nets trio of penalties in Greek fourth division match

Veteran goalkeeper Grigoris Athanasiou has achieved the notable feat of scoring a hat-trick, with a trio of penalties in a Greek fourth division game for Pavlos Melas.

The 37-year-old kept his composure to convert from the spot on three occasions, with his efforts helping earn a 3-0 victory over Aetos Vassilikon.

Two of his strikes came in the first half, before holding his nerve to complete a remarkable treble after the break – with his approach to penalty duty mirroring that of Chelsea star Jorginho with a stuttering run-up before making contact with the ball.

Watch Greek goalkeeper score a hat-trick

Has a goalkeeper scored a hat-trick before?

Only one other shot-stopper has registered a hat-trick in a league game before - Paraguayan keeper Jose Luis Chilavert.

He claimed the match ball in a 6-1 win for Velez Sarsfield over Ferro Carril Oeste in the Argentinian top-fight, with all of his efforts also coming from the penalty spot.

Chilavert often took free-kicks for club and country, with eight goals for the Paraguay national side.

He managed 67 goals in total, but even that tally leaves him some way adrift of Brazilian legend Rodrigo Ceni who found the target on 131 occasions over the course of a 25-year career.

