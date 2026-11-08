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Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoAC Milan
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Genoa v AC Milan live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Genoa vs AC Milan
Genoa
AC Milan
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

DAZN will broadcast Genoa v AC Milan live and exclusively. You'll need a subscription to watch.

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan visit Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on matchday 11 of Serie A. They arrive at Marassi still smarting from a heavy home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, which has dampened the enthusiasm sparked by their Derby della Madonnina victory.

Meanwhile, Daniele De Rossi's Genoa have won their last three league matches, including a notable home victory over Juventus. They head into this fixture full of confidence.

Fifth in Serie A, AC Milan remain well placed in the league, but their inconsistent performances are a concern. Injuries have depleted Amorim's squad, particularly in defence, while their European disappointments have raised questions about the group's mental resilience.

Diego Moreira scored once and provided two assists in the derby. The Portuguese talent must now deliver away from home too, while Gonçalo Ramos looks for consistency in front of goal.

In 12th place, Genoa have shown they can beat higher-ranked opponents. De Rossi has given his side balance and an identity, making the Ferraris a difficult place to visit.

Find out where to watch Genoa v AC Milan live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Genoa vs AC Milan Probable lineups

3-5-2
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Formation
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
4-2-3-1
J. BijlowJ. BijlowL. OestigardL. OestigardA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliJ. VasquezJ. VasquezH. TraoreH. TraoreM. EllertssonM. EllertssonT. BaldanziT. BaldanziM. FrendrupM. FrendrupS. El ShaarawyS. El ShaarawyL. ColomboL. ColomboM. OsmajicM. OsmajicM. MaignanM. MaignanK. De WinterK. De WinterM. GilaM. GilaP. EstupinanP. EstupinanS. DiawaraS. Diawarateam-logoD. MoreiraC. PulisicC. PulisicY. MusahY. MusahL. ModricL. ModricA. RabiotA. RabiotG. RamosG. Ramos
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-5-2
Genoa

Starting XI

AC Milan

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • R. Amorim

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa will be without Elias Havel, Lorenzo Venturino and Joi Xheto Nuredini through injury. Bijlow is likely to start in goal behind a back three of Marcandalli, Oestigard and Vasquez, with El Shaarawy and Baldanzi supporting Osmajic.

For Amorim, the defensive injury problems are mounting: Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Loftus-Cheek, Terracciano, Chukwueze, Pavlovic and Tomori are all out injured. AC Milan's likely XI has Maignan in goal, De Winter, Gila and Diawara in defence, Estupinan at left-back and the Moreira-Ramos-Pulisic trio in attack, with Modric dictating play.

Recent form

GEN

GEN - Form

FIO
W2-1
ROM
L2-0
VEN
W1-0
JUV
W2-0
LEC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
BOL
L2-4
INT
W3-1
FTC
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Genoa have won four of their last five games, losing only once in one of Serie A's best recent runs. They beat Lecce 2-1 in the most recent round, having previously defeated Juventus 2-0 at home. De Rossi's side have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Across Serie A and the Europa League, AC Milan have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. Their latest outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros, following a 3-1 derby victory over Inter. They have scored six goals and conceded nine in that period.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawAC Milan
0
3
2
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
3
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

In May 2026, AC Milan won the sides' most recent meeting 2-1 at the Ferraris in Serie A. They have won three of the last five meetings, with two draws and no Genoa victories. The teams have scored a combined 14 goals across those five encounters.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
3
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Genoa sit 12th in Serie A, while AC Milan are fifth.

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