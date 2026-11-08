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Serie A
team-logoFiorentina
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logoJuventus
Falza Rivaldi
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Fiorentina vs Juventus
Fiorentina
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch Fiorentina v Juventus in Serie A, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

DAZN is streaming Fiorentina-Juventus live exclusively. You'll need an active subscription to watch.

At the Artemio Franchi in Florence, Fiorentina and Juventus meet in the late fixture of Serie A's 11th round. It's one of Italian football's fiercest rivalries.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have taken four points from their last two league games, including a convincing 4-2 win over Sassuolo. The Tuscan side have yet to win at home this season, adding to the pressure on Vanoli.

Juventus arrive in Florence with two consecutive victories behind them: a 2-0 win over Napoli in Serie A and a 2-1 Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar. Those results have restored calm after a difficult few weeks following the defeat in Genoa.

In the Netherlands, Randal Kolo Muani was among Juventus' key figures, showing further signs of the improvement their fans had been waiting for. Luciano Spalletti now wants concrete answers at a ground that has historically proved difficult, to see whether his team have truly turned a corner.

Juventus still have a lengthy list of absentees. Cambiaso is out with muscle fatigue, alongside long-term absentees Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli. Spalletti does have McKennie back, however, and he is expected to start.

With the international break approaching, a defeat would complicate Juventus' campaign. Fiorentina, meanwhile, want to finally get off the mark in front of their own supporters.

DAZN carries the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Fiorentina vs Juventus lineups

4-2-3-1
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Formation
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-4-2
D. de GeaD. de GeaR. DragusinR. DragusinA. JimenezA. JimenezVieryVieryJoao MarioJoao MarioA. NjieA. NjieC. NdourC. Ndourteam-logoP. GoncalvesC. Inao OulaiC. Inao OulaiF. MastantuonoF. Mastantuonoteam-logoM. PellegrinoG. VicarioG. VicarioJ. LucumiJ. LucumiP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. CabalJ. CabalG. BremerG. BremerD. LuizD. LuizW. McKennieW. McKennieT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersJ. BogaJ. BogaN. WoltemadeN. WoltemadeR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo Muani
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-2-3-1
Fiorentina

Starting XI

Juventus

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Vanoli
  • L. Spalletti

Fiorentina are without Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri, Arthur Atta and Riccardo Sottil. Vanoli is expected to select the following starting XI: De Gea; Dragusin, Jimenez, Viery, Valdepenas; Fagioli, Ndour, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie.

For Juventus, Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Conceicao, Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Milik, Grabara and Cambiaso are absent. Cambiaso sustained muscle fatigue in the Netherlands. Spalletti has McKennie back and is expected to field: Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic.

Fiorentina

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus

Form

FIO

FIO - Form

GEN
L2-1
COM
L1-3
INT
L2-1
ATA
D2-2
SAS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
JUV

JUV - Form

REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
GEN
L2-0
NAP
W2-0
AZ
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fiorentina's last five games have brought one win, one draw and three defeats. A 4-2 win over Sassuolo followed a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, ending a run of three consecutive defeats. They have scored 8 goals and conceded 9 across those five games.

Across their last five games in Serie A and the Europa League, Juventus have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Since their 2-0 defeat against Genoa, they have gone three consecutive matches without defeat, including a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. They have scored 7 goals and conceded 4 over that run of games.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

FiorentinaDrawJuventus
2
2
1
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

On 17 May 2026, Fiorentina beat Juventus 0-2 at the Allianz Stadium in the sides' most recent meeting. Fiorentina have won two of the last five meetings to Juventus' one, with two draws. Across those matches, Fiorentina have scored 9 goals and Juventus 6.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
11920259+1629
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
119112813+1528
W
L
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
117312313+1024
W
W
L
W
W
5
ComoComoCOM
117221810+823
L
W
W
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
115331512+318
D
W
L
W
L
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
114341814+415
D
L
W
D
L
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
AtalantaAtalantaATA
114251720-314
W
L
D
D
L
13
GenoaGenoaGEN
114161116-513
L
W
W
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
112361725-89
D
W
D
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
112181725-87
L
L
L
L
W
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Fiorentina sit 15th in Serie A, while Juventus are seventh.

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