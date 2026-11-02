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Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoInter
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Watch Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Feyenoord vs Inter
Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League

Fey. Rotterdam play Inter Milan in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it may be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match!
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Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

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Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
de Kuip

Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan kick off at 21:00 on 3 November 2026.

How to watch Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan live today: TV and streaming details

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Inter Milan live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

Talking points of the week: how are Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan faring?

Feyenoord have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. The Rotterdam side most recently drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard, having also drawn 1-1 with PSV and lost 0-1 to Real Betis in the Champions League. They beat Telstar 4-3 and Como 2-3 from the away side's perspective. Across those five matches, Feyenoord scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Over their last five competitive matches, Inter Milan have three wins, no draws and two defeats. They most recently lost 1-3 to AC Milan in the Milan derby. Before that, Inter beat Venezia 2-0 and Fiorentina 1-2 from the away side's perspective in Serie A, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League. Inter scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

FEY

FEY - Form

COM
W3-2
TEL
W3-4
BET
L1-0
PSV
D1-1
SIT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
INT

INT - Form

BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
VEN
W0-2
MIL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: line-ups

Feyenoord vs Inter Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
T. ErnstT. ErnstJ. LopezJ. LopezT. WatanabeT. WatanabeG. ReadG. ReadM. MarmolM. MarmolC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteO. TarghallineO. TarghallineG. ZechielG. ZechielL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaN. FerriN. FerriJ. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckC. AugustoC. AugustoN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluA. DioufA. DioufF. DimarcoF. DimarcoM. ThuramM. ThuramF. EspositoF. Esposito
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • C. Chivu

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: form

FEY

FEY - Form

COM
W3-2
TEL
W3-4
BET
L1-0
PSV
D1-1
SIT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
INT

INT - Form

BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
VEN
W0-2
MIL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: head-to-head record

Head to Head

FeyenoordDrawInter
1
1
2
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
FT
Champions League
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Europa League
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Europa League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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