Watch Norwich v Liverpool with LIVENow

Liverpool's opening EPL match to reclaim the Premier League title!

Good news for all English Premier League and Liverpool fans in Singapore. You can catch The Reds’ first match of the 2021/22 season against Norwich with LIVENow!

Starting with Gameweek 1 this weekend, the feature match on LIVENow will be all about EPL returnee Norwich City welcoming 2019/20 champions Liverpool and it promises to be a cracker.

The online match pass for this exciting game that will kick-off at Carrow Road on Sunday (Aug 15) at 12:30am.

After a season in which numerous injuries hampered Jurgen Klopp’s chances of retaining the title, Liverpool still managed a very creditable third spot in the league and secured a place in the Champions League this season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara.

The returning availability of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will give Klopp plenty of options in defence with new signing Ibrahima Konate also eyeing a starting spot in front of the excellent Alisson Becker in goal.

In the last five meetings in the Premier League between these two sides, a total of 22 goals have been scored which means an average of 4.4 goals per game, definitely a match that you would not want to miss for that great entertainment factor.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich will be no pushover themselves having claimed promotion by virtue of winning the Championship last season with the likes of Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki all still at the club.

