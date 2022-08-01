WATCH: Club Brugge starlet De Ketelaere lands in Milan ahead of Serie A transfer

The Rossoneri look to have finally got their man

Charles De Ketelaere has landed in Italy and will now undergo a medical ahead of a long-awaited move to AC Milan.

The Club Brugge forward has been linked with a move to the reigning Serie A champions for some time, and after considerable negotiations the two clubs have finally hammered out a deal.

De Ketelaere has forged a reputation as one of Europe's brightest talents over the past few seasons with Premier League pair Leeds and Leicester both being linked too.

When is De Ketelaere's AC Milan medical?

De Ketelaere travelled to Milan late on Monday evening, touching down just after midnight.

Journalist Antonio Vitiello was there to capture his arrival with the player taking time to stop and wave at the assembled media.

His Milan medical will take place at some point on Tuesday, with an official announcement likely following not long after.

What do we know about De Ketelaere's Milan move?

The two clubs took some time to agree a deal for the player, with an initial fee of €32m with €3m in add-ons eventually being negotiated.

De Ketelaere is set to sign a five-year deal at San Siro and become Milan's third signing of the transfer window after Junior Messias, Alessandro Florenzi and Divock Origi.