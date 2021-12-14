Watch Chelsea vs Everton on LIVENow

It’s fast turning out to be a three-horse race for the 2021/22 Premier League title and Chelsea aims to stay right in the mix in a massive tussle with Manchester City and Liverpool.

A hard-fought 3-2 victory of Leeds United at the weekend restored some wounded pride at Chelsea following a defeat by the same scoreline to West Ham in the previous match.

Meanwhile Everton are in a bit of rut after losing to Crystal Palace, their fourth defeat in their last five Premier League outings as Rafael Benitez struggled to get a tune of his players.

Thomas Tuchel has been keeping star signing Romelu Lukaku in check recently, having only picked the Belgian from the bench in the last two league matches.

Despite some fantastic contributions in the early days of his return to Chelsea, Lukaku has only scored three goals in 11 appearances and the Blues are looking to get more out of their £97.5m transfer.

Mason Mount has taken up some of the responsibilities by chipping in six goals, the latest in that win over Leeds as the English midfielder is proving himself to be undroppable from the side.

Not only do Benitez have to worry about Everton’s crumbling form in recent matches, there’s also the small matter of Richarlison’s apparent disgust at being substituted at Selhurst Park.

The Brazilian was clearly annoyed at being taken off with his side then trailing 2-0 against Palace with Everton desperately needing Richarlison to be back to his best if they are to get something from Chelsea.

The likely continued absences of players like N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah will put Tuchel’s managerial credentials to the fullest in what is traditionally the busiest period of English football.

As for Benitez, now languishing in 14th spot in the standings, another defeat could see them mired in a relegation dogfight which they won’t want for a club that aspires to get European football next season.

