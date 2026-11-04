Want to watch your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Pick a provider you trust and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Pick a provider you trust and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Open the website or app of the broadcaster that holds the rights to the match.

Open the website or app of the broadcaster that holds the rights to the match. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster, then find the match stream.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kick off at 21:00 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV and live stream details

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Recent form

Two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five competitive matches leave Celta Vigo with mixed form heading into this game. Rayo Vallecano beat them 3:0 in LaLiga last time out, after Celta had won 1:2 away to Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded six.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 1:2 away to KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League, while their run also includes a 4:0 Europa League win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three across those five games.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables