WATCH: Can't cope! Amad Diallo's incredible goal for Sunderland in play-off semi-final sees manager Tony Mowbray hilariously rub his face in utter shock

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray reacted hilariously to winger Amad Diallo's goal.

Diallo equalised against Luton Town

Diallo scored an absolute stunner

Mowbray rubbed his eyes in disbelief

WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo curled an excellent free-kick past Luton Town goalkeeper Ethan Horvath into the top corner from around 25 yards to get Sunderland on level terms in the first leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi-final. The stunning effort prompted a hilarious reaction from manager Mowbray who rubbed his eyes in disbelief of what the youngster had pulled off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo's wonder goal started Sunderland's comeback against Luton Town, with the Black Cats winning 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff semi-final first leg.

The winger has been in excellent form since joining from Manchester United on loan in August last year, with this effort his 14th goal across 41 appearances this season. If he impresses again in the second leg against Luton Town he could guide the home side back to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO AND SUNDERLAND? Diallo and Sunderland will next be in action against Luton Town away from home in the second leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi-finals on May 16.