Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or while travelling somewhere you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich live.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: recent form

Four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches have put Atletico Madrid in good form. Diego Simeone's side have scored ten goals and conceded only two in that run. Most recently, they drew 1-1 away to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, after beating Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. Their 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester United also stands out.

Bayern Munich have three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB Cup and RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: line-ups

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: form

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: head-to-head record

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: the tables