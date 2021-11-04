Watch Arsenal vs Watford on LIVENow

Bottom of the table after three matches played into the 2021/22 Premier League season and seemingly with his job on the line, it has been quite the turnaround in fortunes for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side since.

Five wins later and unbeaten in the last seven matches in the league, Arsenal have climbed away from the lower half of the table and are now sitting in sixth spot, level on points with the Manchester United side who were supposedly a title contender this season.

The upcoming encounter against Watford this weekend will be another test for the Gunners to prove that they are ready to be back among the elites having missed out on being in European competitions for the first time in 25 years this year.

Coincidentally, their next opponent in Watford have already gone through one managerial change thus far with Xisco Munoz making way for Claudio Ranieri to return to the Premier League for the fourth time after previous stints with Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham.

With three matches under his belt thus far, Ranieri has overseen two home defeats to Liverpool and Southampton as well as a 5-2 demolition win over Everton at Goodison Park, so at this stage they might prefer to be playing away from Vicarage Road.

The change in Arsenal this season is also signalled by the change of the age profile within the preferred XI with a good core of young English talents in Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe being trusted by the manager.

The front duo of Saka and Smith Rowe who both started out at Arsenal’s academy at Hale End looks to be firm fan favourites and have contributed four goals in total with each player on two assists thus far.

Despite sitting in the 16th spot in the table currently, Watford are not to be sniffed at especially when Ranieri have at his disposal the attacking presence of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr.

It will be Watford’s defence that will worry the Italian more having conceded an average of 1.8 goals per game and they will have to go up against a confident and very much in-form Arsenal side this Sunday.

