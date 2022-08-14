WATCH: Antony scores sensational solo goal for Ajax to heap misery on Man Utd amid transfer market frustration

- Brazilian opens account for season
- United remain in transfer hunt
- €80m valuation remains an issue
WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old netted Ajax's second in a thumping 6-1 win over Groningen as the Brazilian embarked on a mazy solo run down the right flank before cutting inside and unleashing a shot from the edge of the box which flew into the left top corner of the net.
Antony is niet te stoppen vandaag 💫🇧🇷#ajagro pic.twitter.com/GslNPtNS8B— ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 14, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag saw Antony's development first-hand during his time in charge at Ajax and is eager to bring him to Old Trafford. However, the Eredivisie club's €80-million (£68m/$82m) asking price has been a sticking point in negotiations and time is running out for the Red Devils to finalise a deal.