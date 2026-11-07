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Super Lig
team-logoAlanyaspor
GAIN Park Stadyumu
team-logoTrabzonspor
Heute live Sehen!
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Alanyaspor
Trabzonspor
Super Lig

Alanyaspor face Trabzonspor in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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United StatesFubo
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New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
GAIN Park Stadyumu

Alanyaspor host third-placed Trabzonspor in the Süper Lig at GAIN Park Stadyumu in Alanya. Trabzonspor are looking to bounce back from a Conference League setback.

Just one win in their last five competitive matches has left Joao Pereira's Alanyaspor struggling, and that came in a cup match against lower-division opposition. Their latest league outing ended in a heavy 0-5 defeat against Gençlerbirliği.

Trabzonspor sit third in the Süper Lig, but Thursday's 0-1 home defeat against Freiburg in the Conference League ended an impressive winning streak.

After the Freiburg match, captain Mohamed Salah was self-critical and called for unity. Coach Thomas Reis stressed that his team had responded well in the second half, but they could not prevent defeat.

This away trip gives Trabzonspor a chance to put that defeat behind them and consolidate their position close to the top of the table. Broadcast information is below.

Talking points this week: what has been happening at Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor?

Across their last five competitive matches, Alanyaspor have one win, one draw and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a heavy 0-5 home defeat against Gençlerbirliği in the Süper Lig. Before that, they lost 1-2 against Kocaelispor and 0-3 against Fenerbahçe. Alanyaspor scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Trabzonspor have four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 0-1 against Freiburg in the Conference League. Before that came a 2-0 win against Gaziantep FK and a 3-4 defeat away to Rizespor. Trabzonspor scored nine goals and conceded five in those five matches.

ALS

ALS - Form

ERZ
D0-0
FB
L3-0
KOB
L1-2
12B
W4-1
GEN
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TRS

TRS - Form

BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
SCF
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: line-ups

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Pereira

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: form

ALS

ALS - Form

ERZ
D0-0
FB
L3-0
KOB
L1-2
12B
W4-1
GEN
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TRS

TRS - Form

BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
SCF
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: head-to-head record

Head to Head

AlanyasporDrawTrabzonspor
1
2
2
Super Lig
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
1
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
FT
Cup
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
0
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
1
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
1
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
4
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
3
FT
Cup
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
3
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
0
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
108112312+1125
D
W
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
107212511+1423
D
W
W
W
D
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
115511711+620
W
D
W
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
11614139+419
W
D
W
L
L
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
8
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
104332117+415
W
W
W
W
D
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
104241716+114
W
L
W
D
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
11227614-88
L
L
W
L
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
11227919-108
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
112181126-157
W
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
111010330-273
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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