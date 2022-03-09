Watch: Alaba celebrates Real Madrid's stunning Champions League winner with chair as Benzema notches hat-trick

David Alaba bizarrely lifted a chair over his head in celebration of Karim Benzema's Champions League winner for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the last 16.

After Benema's shot put his side ahead 3-2 on aggregate, Alaba performed the celebration while facing the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Benzema scored all three Madrid goals in the second half to complete a stunning turnaround and send his side into the quarter-finals.

Watch: Alaba celebrates go-ahead UCL goal with chair

Alaba with the chair 😂 pic.twitter.com/2TrpXwTDnk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2022

Why did David Alaba pick up a chair in the celebrations?? 😂



That's one for @btsportwwe!#UCL pic.twitter.com/3xqWnfmR4z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

