Waris opens Strasbourg goal account in Toulouse win

The Ghanaian striker’s second-half effort was crucial in helping Thierry Laurey's secure an away in Wednesday's league outing

Majeed Waris scored his first goal for in their 1-0 win over in a encounter.

Two minutes after coming off the bench in the 73rd minute, the 28-year-old scored the only goal that separated both teams at Stadium de Toulouse.

It was Waris' first goal on his fourth outing for Strasbourg since he returned to on loan from in January.

Meanwhile, 's Lebo Mothiba was an unused substitute as Wednesday's victory powered Strasbourg to ninth in the Ligue 1 table with 33 points after 23 matches.

They host for their next top-flight outing on February 9.