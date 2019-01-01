Wanyama: Harambee Stars captain named in Tottenham Hostpur squad for new season

The Kenyan captain has been included in the 25-man squad after his proposed transfer to Club Brugge collapsed on transfer deadline day

After months of speculation, Victor Wanyama will remain at Hostpur, at least for this season.

The Kenyan captain was linked with a number of European clubs with Belgian side coming close to signing him after the clubs agreed a deal worth a £12m which later collapsed on deadline day.

Wanyama had been reportedly offered a four-year deal to leave the North London side but on a pay cut from his Sh8.1 million-a-week (£65,000) current salary.

According to Football London, the 28-year-old has now been named in Spurs' 25-man squad for the Premier League.



The Premier League clubs had until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to submit the final draft of their squads for the new season, with a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players allowed to be registered.

Wanyama made the Tottenham squad for the first game of the season against but has not been included since.

He has two years left on his contract and will now fight to regain his place in the Tottenham midfield alongside new signing Tanguy Ndombele, Mousa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.

Wanyama made only 13 appearances for Spurs last season, although he did play an important part in the run to the Uefa final, where they lost to .

Here's the Tottenham Premier League squad in full. Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Paulo Gazzaniga, Anthony Georgiou, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks.