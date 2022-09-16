Wanderers at York United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Wanderers face off with York United in a crucial clash.

The league is entering the last few weeks of the season, and there's still something on the table for

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Wanderers at York date & kick-off time

Game: Wanderers at York United Date: September 16/17, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wanderers at York on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4 , while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Wanderers squad & team news

While the top four still has some jostling to do in the Canadian Premier League, Wanderers will not be there after a tough year in Halifax.

They'll be eyeing up a strong finish to the campaign though and will hope they can get over the line in York.

Position Players Goalkeepers Baskett, De Rosario, Oxner Defenders Schaale, Fernandez, Campagna, Sow, Tabi, Ruby, Gander, Santos, Escobar, Gagan Midfielders Lamothe, Marshall, Daniels, Rampersad, Polisi, Omar, Gagnon-Laparé Forwards Samb, Salter, Morelli, Garcia, Bent, Amla, Robinson, Mwandwe

York squad and team news

Like their visitors, United have struggled this season and the hopes of a successful silverware push have faded.

They too will be wanting to give themselves something to cheer about over the closing stages however, and will have their eye on a three-point haul.