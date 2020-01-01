'Wan-Bissaka is the best one-v-one defender in the world' - Shaw hails Man Utd's 'player of the season'

The Red Devils left-back feels the former Crystal Palace star has been a standout performer since joining the club in June 2019

Luke Shaw has described Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the "best one-v-one defender in the world", while backing his colleague to win 's Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

Wan Bissaka completed a £50 million ($62m) move to Old Trafford from last June, after a hugely impressive final campaign at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League during his two-year spell with the Eagles, and has been able to transfer that form to one of the world's biggest clubs.

Wan-Bissaka has been one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team sheet throughout the season, racking up 34 appearances across all competitions in total.

The English right-back has helped United transform into a solid defensive outfit once again after several years of mediocrity, and Shaw thinks he has already mastered the art of stopping attacking players in their tracks.

Shaw won United's in-house award for the best performer at the club last term, and thinks Wan Bissaka deserves the accolade this time around after proving to be a "superb signing".

"I can’t look past Aaron Wan-Bissaka. For me, he’s been the most consistent player this season," the 24-year-old said of his team-mate on United's official website.

"If you look back at all the games we played, I can remember only one mistake, for the penalty at , and that has literally been it.

"He has been a solid eight out of ten in every other game he’s played, never puts a foot wrong, puts his foot in the right position every time and, for me, he’s the best one-v-one defender in the world. No-one can get past him, he’s really improved that side of his game and his attacking side too.

"You can see Azza is learning each day and wanting to learn more too. He’s been a superb signing for us, so I have to have him in there."

Shaw did, however, admit that Marcus Rashford would probably have won the prize if a back injury hadn't cut short his progress in January, and also reserved special praise for Fred and Harry Maguire for their respective contributions.

"If Marcus Rashford had been fit for the whole campaign and hadn’t suffered his injury, I think he would have won without any doubt at all," Shaw added.

"Rashy would be pushing for the best player of the season across the entire league because he was that good. He was on fire at times and gave the whole team a massive boost. It was the best and most confident I’ve seen him, so he’s absolutely, definitely, a contender.

"After that, it gets tricky because so many players have been really good in parts, but I have to say that Fred would be up there. Everyone knows that when you come to a big club like United, it isn’t always easy to settle in at the start and be the player that you can be straight away.

"He’s adapted to the Premier League this season, his qualities have shone through and he’s been a bright light for us. It’s even nicer to see after he had his doubters outside the club. Fred believed in himself and has had a great season.

"Beyond those two, I think Harry Maguire has been immense."