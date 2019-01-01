Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Ryan Giggs will be hoping that Wales can warm up for their European Championship qualification campaign on the right foot when they welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Wrexham on Wednesday.
The Dragons are looking to secure a return to the continent’s prime international competition after mounting a remarkable run to the semi-finals under Chris Coleman three years ago in France.
Firstly, however, they make a return to their spiritual home of Wrexham for the first time in over a decade as they face off against their Caribbean visitors in a friendly.
It will be a homecoming too for Soca Warriors boss Dennis Lawrence, who returns to the Welsh town with whom he helped lift the Football League Trophy in 2005.
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast but can be livestreamed on the ESPN3 channel.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be livestreamed via the Sky Go app.
Squads & Team News
With the European Championship qualifiers looming, Ryan Giggs may opt to rest key players such as Gareth Bale for the other game during the international break while Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out through injury.
In-form Championship pair Daniel James and Tyler Roberts may however start in their stead.
Potential Wales starting XI: Ward; Robers, Lockyer, James Lawrence, Gunter; Allen, Brooks; Wilson, Tyler Roberts, James; Vokes.
The uncapped Ross Russell Jr. could be in line to make his international debut for the Soca Warriors when they visit Wrexham.
Otherwise, Dennis Lawrence has a mostly experienced squad from which to call upon.
Potential Trinidad and Tobago starting XI: Phillip; Jones, Hyland, Russell Jr, Bateau; Hackshaw, Cyrus, Cato; Lewis, Paul, Peltier.
Betting & Match Odds
Wales are the heavy odds-on favourites at 1/7 to take the win with bet365. Trinidad and Tobago are meanwhile a distant 22/1, while a draw is priced at 6/1.
Match Preview
With their Nations League commitments firmly behind them for now, Wales and Ryan Giggs can turn their attention to emulating the 2016 European Championship campaign when they begin qualification later this month.
The Dragons saw off Slovakia, Russia, Northern Ireland and last year’s World Cup semi-finalists Belgium on their way to the final four in France almost three years ago, in one of the more remarkable sporting achievements by the national team.
Then-coach Chris Coleman however is long in the rearview mirror and Giggs is looking to leave his mark over the next year as they attempt to secure a return to the tournament.
They warm up for an opening visit from Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday with an international friendly on Wednesday first, as they welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Wrexham.
It marks the first return to the spiritual home of Welsh football for over a decade, with many hoping for a packed Racecourse Ground.
It will also be a homecoming for one key Soca Warriors figure in particular – coach Dennis Lawrence, who is something of a folk hero around the town.
The 44-year-old, who famously fired his nation as a player to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, has been in charge of the national set-up since 2017.
Yet, despite having been born half a world away in the Caribbean, it is Wrexham where Lawrence made his name during a five year spell between 2001 and 2006 that saw him lift the 2005 Football League Trophy for the club, alongside future England keeper Ben Foster.
It may be an emotional return for the former centre-back – but his opposite number, a loud and proud Welshman, will be determined to break a two-game losing streak with his first match of 2019.