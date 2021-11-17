Walcott thinks Ramsey might want Arsenal transfer return as Juventus aim to sell

Theo Walcott has expressed his belief that Aaron Ramsey would fancy a return to Arsenal as Juventus aim to sell the out-of-favour midfielder.

Ramsey spent 11 years on Arsenal's books before leaving the club at the end of his last contract in 2019, with Juve subsequently snapping him up on a free transfer.

The Welshman has since struggled to live up to expectations in Turin and is being tipped to leave the club in January after making just five appearances for the Bianconeri at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Juve's stance on Ramsey

GOAL has reported that Juve have deemed Ramsey surplus to requirements and are now looking for potential suitors ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with Everton and Newcastle, but his current employers are concerned that his €7 million (£6m/$8m) annual wage packet could prove a sticking point in any exit negotiations.

Walcott backs Ramsey to retrace his steps

Walcott played alongside Ramsey at Arsenal for ten years, and believes his former team-mate would welcome the chance to head back to Emirates Stadium.

The Southampton winger is convinced that Ramsey can still cut it at the highest level after seeing him star in Wales' 1-1 draw with Belgium in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night.

"I’ll find out, give him a call and pester him (on if he’s returning to the Premier League)," Walcott told talkSPORT.

"It would be lovely for him to come back. I feel like he would want to. Some part of me in my head is thinking he wants to come back to Arsenal.

“It’s one of those things, he’s at Juventus. He played very well for Wales last night. A lot of people have been on his back in Italy and I haven’t seen enough of it.

"But he’s a leader. He’s a workhorse. Still playing for his country and has all these caps. It would be great for him to come back to the Premier League.

"We want all these players back in the Premier League, [Cristiano] Ronaldo is back as well.”

