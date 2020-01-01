Wakaso explains famous post-match breakdown after Black Stars exited Afcon 2019

The 29-year-old looks back at his team's disappointing outing at last year's continental gathering

international Mubarak Wakaso reveals he was stunned by their elimination at the hands of at the 2019 (Afcon), resulting in his emotional breakdown at the post-match press conference.

Touted among the tournament favourites, the Black Stars disappointed at the tournament in following a penalty shootout loss to the Carthage Eagles at the Round of 16. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time at Ismailia Stadium.

The 29-year-old could not hold back his tears when he faced the media after winning the Man of the Match award, a moment that went viral on social media.

“Sometimes people don't understand what we the players want,” Wakaso told Angel TV.

“We were confident of winning the trophy ahead of the tournament but our exit was a shock to me.

“The players gave everything on the pitch but we failed to progress against Tunisia.

“For me, I couldn’t believe it because I wasn’t expecting that to happen and the players couldn’t believe it as well."

It was Ghana's first failure to make the Afcon quarter-finals since 2006.

The disappointment meant the Black Stars would have to wait for at least 39 years to win a senior continental title.

Their last of four Afcon successes came at Libya in 1982.

2019 was Wakaso's fourth Afcon tournament appearance.