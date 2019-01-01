Wait for breaking news on my future - Kenya's Olunga

The lanky striker has hinted he might be on the move after a stellar season in the Japanese top tier

striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of leaving his Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

The towering striker helped the club win the 2018/19 league title and clubs are reportedly interested in his services. The former attacker has confirmed there is something on his plate and that soon it will be revealed.

"I scored 29 goals in the league last season, so what do you expect? Wait for breaking news soon, very soon," Olunga told Goal on Wednesday.

Olunga has also rubbished reports the Japanese league is not as competitive as a few people claim.

"I believe everywhere is a challenge, is not way too low as some people think. If it was so, every player could come and score a hat-trick in every game; this is a league that is growing very fast and it can be a stepping stone for even better players."

Reports have it that some teams in 's top tier and the English Premier League are monitoring the player.

Olunga has initially played for Djurgardens IF, Guizhou Zhicheng and before joining Kashiwa Reysol.