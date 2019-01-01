Vinicius Jr: I play for the best club in the world, I'm not afraid

The Brazilian youngster got on the scoresheet during his side's 3-0 victory over Alaves and says that he fears none of the club's rivals

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr says that he plays for the best team in the world and that he does not fear any of the club’s domestic or international rivals.

The Brazilian youngster helped Los Blancos to a 3-0 win over Alaves in the Primera Division on Sunday to help them cut the gap to eight points behind leaders Barcelona, netting the second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Santiago Solari’s side travel to Camp Nou to face Ernesto Valverde’s men in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, to kick-start a run of difficult fixtures that sees them also face bitter rivals Atletico Madrid and Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Speaking after the victory against Alaves, which marked his return to the starting line-up, Vinicius claimed that the team have nothing to be afraid of from their upcoming slate, stating that they are above their opponents.

“I play at Real Madrid, the best team in the world,” the teenager told reporters after the game. “I do not fear anything.”

Though he has had a lack of consistent starts under Solari since he succeeded Julen Lopetegui in charge of the team, Vinicius further stressed that he still felt valued within the set-up at Madrid and that he was dedicated to helping them onto collective glory.

The 18-year-old also operated on the left flank of the attack against Alaves, ceding the right to Gareth Bale

“I feel important,” he added. “But like all players, [I’m] working to raise the level of the team.

“Solari asked me [to play on the left], Bale plays better on the other side.”

“We came back better in 2019, working hard to get to this moment. To continue like this until the end of the season [is the goal].

“It was a great day, but now we focus on the Cup against Barca.”

Madrid will meet the Catalan club for the second of four times this season on Wednesday and for the first time since they were routed 5-1 in October courtesy of a Luis Suarez hat-trick.