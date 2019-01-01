Villarreal fans honour Chukwueze and Toko Ekambi

The Nigeria and Cameroon internationals were presented awards by the club's supporters for their performances in the 2018-19 campaign

The fans club has named Samuel Chukwueze the club's breakout star for the 2018-19 season while Karl Toko Ekambi claimed the top scorer's award.

The supporters club, also known as Agrupació de Penyes del Villarreal CF (AVP) presented the awards to the African duo alongside Santi Cazorla, who was recognised as the best player.

Chukwueze had a memorable 2018-19 season as he broke into the Yellow Submarines first team.

The forward made his debut against in November 2018 and then went on to score eight goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Toko Ekambi was the highest-scoring player in Javier Calleja's squad last term, notching in 18 goals in 43 matches, including 15 efforts in La Liga.

Last Sunday, Chukwueze got off from where he stopped last season by scoring a goal in Villarreal's 4-4 draw against Granada in their opening league fixture.