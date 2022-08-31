Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the DFB Pokal clash between Viktoria Koln and Bayern Munich on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

Bayern Munich will play German third-tier side Viktoria Koln in a DFB Pokal first-round clash at the RheinEnergieStadion, on Wednesday evening.

Enjoying top spot in Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann's men will have been frustrated to have been held 1-1 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach last time out after scoring 15 goals in wins over Eintratcht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and VfL Bochum.

The hosts are eighth in the 3. Bundesliga table and will be hoping to avert a humiliating scoreline as they attempt to punch above their weight.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off: 7:46pm BST / 2:46pm ET

How to watch Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between Viktoria Koln and Bayern Munich can be watched live on Premier Sports 2 with live streaming available on the Premier Player.

In the US, the DFB Pokal clash can be watched on ESPN+ with live streaming via the ESPN app.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

Viktoria Koln squad and team news

Viktoria Koln coach Olaf Janssen could stick with the same team that drew 1-1 with 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Andre Becker, Jeremias Lorch and Luca Marseiler are injured and expected to miss the tie.

Viktoria Koln possible XI: Voll; Koronkiewicz, Stehle, Greger, May; Sontheimer, Saghiri; Risse, Siebert, Handle; Meissner

Position Players Goalkeepers Bordner, Voll, Rauhut Defenders Siebert, Dietz, Greger, Altuntas, Kubatta, Buballa, May, Heister, Koronkiewicz Midfielders Lorch, Fritz, Sontheimer, Klefisch, Saghiri, Engelhardt, Hompesch, Risse, Hencke, Handle, Philipp, Amyn, Marseiler, Lankford, Stehle, De Meester Forwards Palacios, Meibner, Hong, Becker

Bayern Munich squad and team news

With a trip to Union Berlin coming up at the weekend, Nagelsmann will use the opportunity to offer minutes to Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch.

Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are doubtful on account of niggles, with Marcel Sabitzer to continue in midfield.

Young forwards Gabriel Vidovic and Mathys Tel are tipped to start, especially after the latter made it off the bench in Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Stanisic, De Ligt, Sarr; Gravenberch, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Musiala; Tel, Vidovic