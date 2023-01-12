Vietnam vs Thailand: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 results

Thailand will take on Vietnam in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

After weeks of high-octane games, contested between the 10 ASEAN nations that have given us so much to cheer about, it has finally come down to this: Two final games to decide who takes home the crown of the Champions of ASEAN.

This year, it has boiled down to Vietnam taking on the current defending champions Thailand in a two-legged final. Will Vietnam win their third-ever AFF Championship to give head coach Park Hang-seo the ultimate send-off, or will Thailand win back-to-back AFF Championships? Time will tell.

Vietnam overcame Indonesia in the second leg of the semi-finals more comfortably than some would have thought, with Tien Linh scoring an impressive brace to secure his side a spot in the finals.

Thailand, on the other hand, needed to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the semi-finals and did so emphatically with a 3-0 thrashing of Malaysia thanks to goals from Teerasil Dangda, Bordin Phala, and Adisak Kraisorn.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 13 January 2023 My Dinh National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream Mediacorp Channel 5 meWATCH

Squad News

Both teams are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against each other.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Van Lâm; Van Hau, Bui Dung, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh, Van Thanh; Van Durc, Hung Dung, Hoang Durc, Quang Hai; Van Toan.

Predicted Thailand starting XI: Kittipong Phuthawchueak; Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Kritsada Kaman, Suphanan Bureerat; Bordin Phala, Sarach Yooyen, Theerathon Bunmathan, Channarong Promsrikaew; Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda.

What the coaches said

Park Hang-seo

“During my five years working with the senior side and the U23s, I’ve only lost one game against Thailand and that was last year in Singapore, 2-0.

“This is my last game working in Vietnam, so I want to win the AFF Championship to say thanks for the support during my time here.”

Mano Polking

“Vietnam has had two months together, and unfortunately we couldn’t have all of our players. Even though we still have a quality squad they are the clear favourites but we are here to fight.

“They are very aggressive against the ball, they defend very well, and still haven’t conceded. They’re playing at home with the help of the fans, they have one more day of rest and they didn't need to fly so the advantage they have is clear.”

Last five results

Vietnam results Thailand results Vietnam 2-0 Indonesia (9 Jan 2023) Thailand 3-0 Malaysia (10 Jan 2023) Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam (6 Jan 2023) Malaysia 1-0 Thailand (7 Jan 2023) Vietnam 3-0 Myanmar (3 Jan 2023) Thailand 3-1 Cambodia (2 Jan 2023) Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (30 Dec 2022) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022)

Last five meetings