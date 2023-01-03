Vietnam vs Myanmar: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Vietnam conclude their Group A campaign at home to Myanmar. A draw would be enough for the Golden Star Warriors to guarantee qualification to the semi-finals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, but, Park Hang-seo’s men will look to secure the top spot of Group B with a win.
The Golden Star Warriors are, impressively, the only side not to have conceded a single goal thus far, making them heavy favourites going into the fixture. Vietnam, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign, having only managed to grab one point in three games.
Match Details
|Time
|Date
|Stadium
|20:30
|January 3, 2023
|My Dinh National Stadium
TV Channel and Live Streaming
|Channel/Station
|Stream
|-
|meWATCH
Squad News
Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Toàn I and Myanmar’s Nanda Kyaw are both available for selection after serving their one-match suspension.
Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report.
Predicted Lineups
Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Dang Van Lâm; Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Thành Chung, Do Duy Manh, Ho Tan Tài; Phan Van Duc, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Hùng Dung; Nguyen Hoàng Duc; Nguyen Van Toàn I, Nguyen Tien Linh.
Predicted Myanmar starting XI: Myo Min Latt; Nanda Kyaw, Thiha Htet Aung, Ye Min Thu, Hein Phyo Win; Lwin Moe Aung, Kyaw Min Oo, Lin Htet Soe; Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung
Last five results
|Vietnam results
|Myanmar results
|Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (Dec 30, 2022)
|Myanmar 2-2 (30 Dec 2022)
|Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (Dec 27, 2022)
|Singapore 3-2 Mynamar (24 Dec 2022)
|Laos 0-6 Vietnam (Dec 21, 2022)
|Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022)
|Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (Dec 14, 2022)
|Thailand 6-0 Myanmar (11 Dec 2022)
|Vietnam 2-1 Dortmund (Nov 30, 2022)
|Hong Kong 0-0 Myanmar (24 Sept 2022)
Last meetings
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|Nov 20, 2018
|Myanmar 0-0 Vietnam
|AFF Championship
|Nov 20, 2016
|Myanmar 1-2 Vietnam
|AFF Championship
|Jul 2, 2014
|Vietnam 6-0 Myanmar
|Friendly
|Nov 24, 2012
|Vietnam 1-1 Myanmar
|AFF Championship
|Dec 2, 2010
|Vietnam 7-1 Myanmar
|AFF Championship
Group B Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Vietnam
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|+9
|6
|2
|Singapore
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|+8
|6
|3
|Malaysia
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Myanmar
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|5
|Laos
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Group B Results
|Date
|Results
|Dec 21, 2022
|Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia
|Dec 21, 2022
|Laos 0-6 Vietnam
|Dec 24, 2022
|Singapore 3-2 Myanmar
|Dec 24, 2022
|Malaysia 5-0 Laos
|Dec 27, 2022
|Laos 0-2 Singapore
|Dec 27, 2022
|Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia
|Dec 30, 2022
|Myanmar 2-2 Laos
|Dec 30, 2022
|Singapore 0-0 Vietnam