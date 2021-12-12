Vietnam vs Malaysia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

It's a repeat of the 2018 AFF Championship final, a repeat of the 2022 World Cup qualification, Malaysia and Vietnam just could not be separated these days and the two meet again in a mouthwatering Group B clash of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Vietnam is the one big stumbling block for Tan Cheng Hoe and Harimau Malaya in Southeast Asia with the Golden Dragons remaining unbeaten in all of the last five meeting between the two sides and proving to be a tough nut to crack.

Victory for either side will be absolutely vital in determining the top two teams in the group who will take their place in the knockout stage with both sides still to face another tough challenger in the group in Indonesia.

While Vietnam has come out on top in this fixture in recent times, there hasn't been much to separate the two teams and it likely to be a closely-fought affair in Singapore.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 12 Dec 2021 Bishan Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Astro (TV and stream) RTM (TV Okey, MyFreeView)

Squad news

Vietnam had the day off on MD2 of Group B and will be fresher of the two sides with captain Que Ngoc Hai expected to return to the starting line-up for this match having been rested in the win over Laos on Monday. Likewise chief creator of the side Nguyen Quang Hai should also resume starting duties for the Golden Dragons.

Akhyar Rashid, Quentin Cheng, Khairulazhan Khalid and Faisal Halim remain under quarantine with Junior Eldstal also looking doubtful which would mean Tan Cheng Hoe will continue to count on the improving partnership of Baddrol Bakhtiar and Mukhairi Ajmal in central midfield.

What the coaches said

Park Hang-seo

“We know Malaysia are one of the best teams in the competition and they have made a lot of changes to the team compared to the time we played them in the World Cup qualifier in June. We haven't lost to them in the last six games but that is in the past now.

"The result is all that matters not how we perform. So as long as we win, I won't care how well or bad we played."

Tan Cheng Hoe

“We have to focus on the transition because every time during the transition, we get caught when playing against them. We have analysed the game and hopefully my players can stay focused during the transition between attack and defence.

"Every coach plans to win every game. Vietnam has the advantage because they have an extra day of rest. Hopefully my players recover fast because we have played twice and in the afternoon. Most importantly we have to be focused and don’t concede silly goals through mistakes.”

Past meetings

Date Result Competition 11 Jun 2021 Malaysia 1-2 Vietnam World Cup qualifier 10 Oct 2019 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup qualifier 15 Dec 2018 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia AFF Championship 11 Dec 2018 Malaysia 2-2 Vietnam AFF Championship 16 Nov 2018 Vietnam 2-0 Malaysia AFF Championship

Group B standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Malaysia 2 2 0 0 7 1 +6 6 2 Indonesia 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 3 Vietnam 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 4 Cambodia 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 5 Laos 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Group B results