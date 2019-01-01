Victor Wanyama set to join Tottenham Hotspur teammates next week

Wanyama has been excluded from the Hotspur's International Champions Cup Singapore and Shanghai tour owing to his Afcon participation

international Victor Wanyama will link up with his Hotspur teammates next week, the club has confirmed.

Wanyama was not included in the squad for the 2019 International Champions Cup matches in Singapore and Shanghai due to his participation in the in in June and July.

Wanyama played the duration of all three Kenya's Group C matches against , and .

"Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama will return to Enfield to start pre-season training next week following commitments with their national teams at summer tournaments," read the club's statement on their official portal.

The confirmation of Wanyama's return may put to bed rumours the former and midfielder is set to be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

The arrival of Tanguy Ndombele from means the Kenyan will have stiff midfield competition once the 2019/20 kicks off.

Wanyama's playtime was greatly reduced last season due to a niggling knee injury which saw him only play in 13 Premier League games.