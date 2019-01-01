Victor Wanyama: Celtic expected to look at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in January

The Kenyan captain has reportedly joined a list of four other players the North London club is looking to sell this January

Victor Wanyama is among the players who have been shortlisted by Hotspur for a transfer exit in the January window.

According to The Times, the Kenyan captain has been listed by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who plans to accelerate a clear-out of his underperforming players in January after a turbulent start to the campaign.

Eric Dier is also among the players who will be made available with the aim of freshening up a squad which has lost more matches than they have won since the start of February.

The midfielder, 25, started his first league match of the season in the 3-0 defeat by & Hove Albion and will be joined on the list by Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, and Danny Rose, all of whom Tottenham expected to have sold in the summer.

Aurier and Wanyama failed to attract attention in the summer but right-back Kieran Trippier was shipped to for £20million.

failed to get a deal over the line for Wanyama in the summer, but the suggestion is the powerful midfielder may be more willing to take a pay cut this time around.

Manager Neil Lennon admitted earlier this summer Wanyama was a potential loan target and he will consider moving again for the Kenyan star when the window opens.

“There was interest but it never got off the ground. Could we look at it again in January? We'll have to wait and see. We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability,” Lennon was quoted saying then.

Wanyama, who currently is training with Harambee Stars ahead of their friendly against Mozambique in Nairobi on Sunday, appears to have no future at Spurs, but he would surely be a key player at Celtic upon his arrival.

The 28-year-old was a huge hit at Parkhead during his two-year spell and scored in the famous win over .

Wanyama played 91 games across two years for Celtic after signing from Belgian club K Beerschot VA, then moved to in 2013 before joining Tottenham in 2016.