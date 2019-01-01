Victor Osimhen sets Lille record with Strasbourg goal

The youngster’s goal against Le Racing on Wednesday evening earned him a place in the Great Danes’ history books

Victor Osimhen has set the mark for the best start by any player in ’s history after finding the net in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over .

The international put Christophe Galtier’s men ahead in the 43rd minute before assisting Loic Remy who sealed the victory with his 64th-minute effort.

Osimhen has now scored six goals in his first seven French top-flight outings since he joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants from Charleroi.

In the process, he becomes the first Lille player in over 50 years to boast such an impressive start.

Article continues below

6 - Victor Osimhen a inscrit 6 buts lors de ses 7 premiers matches de avec Lille, aucun Dogue n’a fait mieux dans l’élite lors des 50 dernières saisons. Flair. @losclive #LOSCRCSA pic.twitter.com/qTbv5gCpgz — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 25, 2019

The U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored in all home games he has featured in so far. He is joint topscorer with ’s Moussa Dembele with six goals each.

👏 Our 4️⃣th consecutive home win of the season.



⚽️➕🅰️: @victorosimhen9

⚽️ Loïc Rémy #LOSCRCSA pic.twitter.com/yCSrop9MuM — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) September 25, 2019

Galtier’s team has won four matches in this term to place third in the French elite division log behind leaders, PSG and Angers.

They travel to Allianz Riviera on Saturday for their next fixture against Patrick Vieira’s Nice before heading to for Wednesday’s showdown against .