Victor Moses opens Fenerbahce account in Goztepe win

The Chelsea loanee replaced first goalscorer Ayew and wrapped up a second consecutive victory for the hosts

Victor Moses opened his Fenerbahce account in spectacular fashion as Ersun Yanal’s men cruised to a 2-0 victory over a depleted Goztepe in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The Nigerian winger started again from the bench after making his debut in weekend's tie against Yeni Malatyaspor, where his new team won their first league game since last November.

Andre Ayew set them up for a second consecutive win after opening the scoring in the seventh minute before the on-loan Chelsea attacker replaced the Ghana international and sealed the victory.

With 17 minutes left on the clock, Moses who embarked on a solo run skillfully beat his marker before combining with fellow substitute Jailson to slot the second goal past Beto.

The visitors played the majority of the second half with a man less as Cameron Jerome was sent off just five minutes into the restart.

Article continues below

The victory helped Fenerbahce move four spots to 11th as they now have 23 points from 20 games.

Moses who now has seen 50 minutes of action at his new club will be hoping to play from the start when Fenerbahce visit Kayserispor for their another Turkish League encounter next Friday.