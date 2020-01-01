Victor Moses bags assist as Inter Milan cruise past Genoa

The Chelsea loanee marked his return to the Nerazzurri's starting XI since July 1 with an assist in Saturday's league encounter at Genoa

Victor Moses helped Milan return to winning ways with an assist in their 3-0 victory against on Saturday.

The Nigerian wing-back assisted Alexis Sanchez in doubling Inter's lead in the 82nd minute after Romelu Lukaku's opener in the 34th minute.

Lukaku later sealed the visitors’ first win after three league outings with his stoppage-time effort at the Luigi Ferraris Municipal Stadium.

Moses made his first start for Antonio Conte's side since July 1, his 10th appearance since his loan signing from in January and he was on parade for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Antonio Candreva.

Although he is yet to open his goal account in the Italian top-flight, the 29-year-old has contributed three assists for Inter so far.

's Kwadwo Asamoah was not selected for the trip to Genoa as he continues to wait for his first Serie A match since the goalless draw against back in December,

Saturday’s triumph pushed Inter Milan above to second in the Serie A standings with 76 points after 36 matches. They are four points behind league leaders who host 14th-placed at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Moses reunited with his former Chelsea manager Conte in Milan earlier this year after finding playing time difficult to come by at .

He joined the Turkish Super Lig outfit on a two-year loan in 2018 but he was only able to play 20 league games with five goals to his name before his departure.

Moses is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea which will expire in June 2021 and it is uncertain if Inter Milan will activate the option to buy the former Super Eagles star at the end of his loan spell.