Vertonghen thrilled with 'special' performance in win over Dortmund

The defender had a night to remember, registering a goal and an assist as his club ran to a 3-0 win in a round of 16 first leg clash

Jan Vertonghen was thrilled after putting in a star turn for Tottenham in the Premier League club’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The defender was instrumental in the opener for Spurs, floating in a brilliant cross for Son Heung-min, who finished with a lovely first touch back across the goalkeeper.

But Vertonghen wasn’t done there, netting a second for Tottenham from the corner to effectively put the match to bed before Fernando Llorente added the club’s third.

And the Belgium international was elated with helping to turn the tide in his club’s favour.

"They looked very strong and had the better of the game but in the second half we were able to turn it around,” he told BT Sport.

"They dropped off a bit then that early goal in the second half helped. We had the confidence to keep going.

"It was [my first goal] since the first game this season and I had to wait for goal-line technology then so I was happy that I could just go [to celebrate this time]!

"It was at Wembley too in the Champions League so it was special. It was one of those nights.

"We were able to keep them quiet in the second half and they weren't able to be clinical. The game changed in the second half definitely."

2013 - Jan Vertonghen has both scored and assisted in the same game for just the second time in his Tottenham career, last doing so in March 2013 against Swansea in the Premier League. Surge. #TOTBVB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2019

It was just the second time in Vertonghen’s Tottenham stay that he had registered a goal and an assist in the same match, and team-mate Son heaped praise on the talented defender before warning that the round of 16 tie wasn’t done and dusted.

"Jan Vertonghen is technically unbelievable and can play in any position. I am very happy for him, he deserved it.

"One goal and an assist! The timing of the first goal was very important, the cross was unreal, I didn't have to do anything, just touch the ball.

"It's not finished, we have to focus on the second game too. Harry or Dele are very important for us, but we have players who can come in and do well. We showed that, Fernando came on too and scored an important goal."