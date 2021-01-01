Verratti a doubt for Italy at the Euros after being ruled out of PSG's remaining 2020-21 fixtures through injury

The midfielder has been dogged by fitness issues throughout the season, and may now be unavailable to play for his country in the summer

Marco Verratti is likely to be a doubt for Italy at the European Championship after being ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's remaining 2020-21 fixtures through injury.

Verratti has missed 21 games already this season due to a combination of injuries and positive coronavirus tests, and he has been dealt a fresh fitness blow ahead of Euro 2020.

The tournament is due to kick off with Italy playing Turkey on June 11, but PSG have confirmed that the midfielder will spend at least a month on the sidelines due to a knee issue, which means he may be unavailable to Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini.

What's been said?

PSG have revealed the full extent of Verratti's injury and the timeframe for his recovery in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Strained interior medial ligament of right knee. Expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, depending on response to treatment."

What games will Verratti miss for PSG?

Verratti will play no further part in PSG's latest campaign, which is set to continue when they take on Montpellier in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino will then plan for his side's final two Ligue 1 fixtures without the Italy international, with Reims set to arrive at Parc des Princes this weekend and a trip to Brest on the cards on May 23.

Who else is in Italy's group at the Euros?

Italy and Turkey have been drawn alongside Switzerland and Wales in Group A, with Mancini seeking to lead his country to their first European Championship crown since 1968.

Article continues below

The Azzurri will take on Switzerland five days after their opening game against Turkey before concluding their group-stage campaign with a clash against Wales on June 20.

Mancini will announce his final squad for the tournament later this month, and could still include Verratti as a back-up option with UEFA allowing managers to select expanded 26-man groups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Further reading