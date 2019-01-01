VAR problems before controversial Copa semi-final confirmed by CONMEBOL

The South American governing body said all issues were fixed prior to the controversial game and that it had no impact on the match

There were problems with the VAR system ahead of the controversial Copa America semi-final between and in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday oranising body CONMEBOL have said.

Though they say the problems were fixed before kick-off this admission will do nothing to quell Argentina’s disquiet with the implementation of the tool during the game, in which they were defeated 2-0 by the Selecao.

The Albiceleste were incensed by a decision not to refer a penalty shout for a foul by Dani Alves on Sergio Aguero to the video assistant. Brazil scored their second goal, through Roberto Firmino, on the subsequent counter-attack.

Now CONMEBOL have confirmed there were problems with the VAR communications system prior to kick off.

The problems were reportedly a result of the visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro.

Bolsanaro was at the stadium to watch the game and his security teams radio frequencies coincided with those that the referee used to communicate with the VAR team, according to Globo Esporte.

With the problems fixed before the game the responsibility for the non-review of the penalty decision still rests with referee Robby Zambrano and Leodan Gonzalex, who led the video review team.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) had their say on the events earlier on Wednesday, and echoed the unhappiness of Aguero and Lionel Messi.

“We saw the same thing as you,” the AFA tweeted.

Messi decried the officiating, calling it ‘bullsh*t’, and even suggested there was bias in favour of Brazil.

The star also called on South American authorities to ‘analyse’ the use of the video assistant referee to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Aguero described the decision not to refer the penalty as ‘incredible,’ despite saying that VAR had worked well in the tournament overall, until the non-call.

Argentina were denied a chance to make it to their third consecutive Copa America final by the defeat.

Brazil, meanwhile, have a chance to win their first Copa trophy since 2007, on home soil.

They will face the winner of the second semi-final between two-time defending champions and in the final at the Maracana on July 7.