Van Dijk had 'instant feeling' about Liverpool and describes Reds transfer as 'surreal'

The Anfield club ticked most of the boxes for the defender, who believes he has gone from strength to strength since moving to Merseyside

Virgil van Dijk has revealed there was an "instant feeling" with that led to him joining the club, with the move allowing him to make "big progress" in his career.

The centre-back eventually arrived at Anfield from for a reported £75 million in January 2018, the Reds having initially attempted to sign the player prior to the start of that season.

Van Dijk has blossomed since the switch, helping Liverpool reach back-to-back finals while, they had moved to the brink of a first title in the Premier League era prior to the domestic season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having also finished second to Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or last year, the 28-year-old is delighted with the way things have worked out since choosing to head to Merseyside.

"It was surreal for me to have to make a decision where to go to at the time. The instant feeling was there with Liverpool and they ticked most of my boxes," Van Dijk said in an interview with Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"When I went to I didn't realise how big they were at the time, but I had a feeling before I joined Liverpool how big Liverpool really were.

"You see all their games, I'd played there two times before I joined them, and over the course of time before I signed, I met so many people, Liverpool fans, that would say, 'I hope you sign for us'.

"It was special, and when things got finalised and you start playing, my debut against was something I will never forget.

"How things went in the end; starting in the winter, reaching the Champions League final, the disappointment of losing it but then winning it the year after, coming very close to winning the Premier League and obviously now we are in a very fortunate position to hopefully get it over the line when things start moving again.

"We are making big progress as a team and I have definitely made big progress myself."

Van Dijk was a key member of the Liverpool team that conquered in Europe last season, Jurgen Klopp's side securing the Champions League trophy.

The former Celtic defender described the final in Madrid, where they defeated Premier League rivals , as "surreal" – and he hopes to experience it again during his career.

"Winning the Champions League was surreal. I slept only one hour after, then we went straight back to Liverpool after that and then we went on the parade," Van Dijk said. "I couldn't keep my eyes open; I was so tired, but it was an unbelievable night, something I will never forget.

"It was just incredible, from start to finish, it's something we all want to experience again, whether it's in the Premier League or next season in the Champions League. We will try and go again. Hopefully we can experience something similar in the future."