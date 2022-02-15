Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek has revealed his preferred position while admitting that he is "really happy" to have finally played 90 minutes after his move to Everton.

Van de Beek arrived at Goodison Park on loan shortly before the winter transfer deadline, with United happy to sanction his departure so that he can see more regular minutes.

All eight of the Dutchman's Premier League appearances in the first half of the season came from the bench, but he has already taken in one start for the Toffees, producing an impressive display in a 3-0 victory against Leeds.

What's been said?

New Everton boss Frank Lampard drafted Van de Beek into his line-up for the clash with the Whites after initially handing him his debut as a substitute in a 3-1 loss to Newcastle on February 8.

The 24-year-old played in the centre of a midfield four alongside Allan and made a big contribution in both defence and attack after being trusted in the role he feels most comfortable.

“I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box,” Van de Beek told Everton's official website.

“The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks."

The Netherlands international added on his performance against Leeds: “It was an amazing day and a good start for me. We played really well from the first minute to the end – and we really needed this.

“I am really happy to play 90 minutes, but in the last 20 minutes I felt it was a long time ago that I played a full game and I was a little bit tired.

“But now I can make steps. I think I can help the team but still there is space for improvement.

“I was sharp, took many balls and made some good decisions on the ball – but I am always critical and always can do better."

Could Van de Beek join Everton permanently in the summer?

Everton were able to convince United to sanction Van de Beek's temporary departure in January, but no buy option was included in the final deal.

The former Ajax talisman signed a five-year contract when he swapped Johan Cruyff ArenA for Old Trafford in September 2020, and the Red Devils are not yet ready to cut their losses.

Despite the fact Van de Beek has started only four Premier League games for United to date, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has hinted he still has a future at the club.

"In the end, it’s a question of competition," Ragnick told reporters when explaining Van de Beek's loan to Everton.

"Like Paul Pogba, I see him in the centre of midfield as one of the six or eight positions and we have quite a few other good players in those positions, therefore he didn’t get much game-time.

"But that doesn’t mean he’s not good enough for the Premier League or Manchester United."

