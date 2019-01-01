Valverde hints at new Barcelona signing but won't be rushed in hunt for new left-back

With Junior Firpo reportedly close to arriving, the man in charge at Camp Nou has provided an update on transfer intentions in Catalunya

Ernesto Valverde confirmed a new left-back is on 's wishlist and said the door would remain open for new arrivals until the transfer window closes.

champions Barca want to find support for Jordi Alba and are reportedly moving closer to signing Junior Firpo from .

Philipp Max of is said to be an alternative, while Bayern Munich star David Alaba figured in rumours as a less realistic option.

Neto, Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann have all joined since the end of the 2018-19 season and Barca's business appears unlikely to end there.

"It is true that we had some problems on the left side [of defence] and it is possible that somebody may arrive," head coach Valverde said.

"But we are open to the market until the last day and we will see what happens."

It is understood that transfer plans at Camp Nou will not be tweaked despite changes being made behind the scenes.

Pep Segura has departed his role as director of football and there is no plan to bring in a successor, with responsibilities set to be shared between those already at the club.

Valverde will have some input into possible targets, but is focused on pre-season matters for now.

He has faced media in ahead of a friendly against local outfit Vissel Kobe, home to former Barca players Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper.

Gerard Pique will not be involved after feeling discomfort in his thigh in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to .

"Tomorrow is an opportunity," Valverde said of the match. "There are things that must be improved and adapted. We always have to improve. We will leave out Pique, who has a problem, as a precaution."

There is better news on the fitness front back in , where Luis Suarez has started a personalised pre-season programme.

The striker, who was given an extended break following the Copa America, is scheduled to return to full training alongside his Barcelona team-mates on July 31.