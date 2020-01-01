Valencia vs Atalanta: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

Here's how to watch Valencia vs Atalanta for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be confident of qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time on Tuesday as they travel to with a 4-1 lead from the first leg.

A brace from Hans Hateboer, plus goals from Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler, gave Gian Piero Gasperini's free-scoring side a huge advantage in front of their own fans.

However, the fact that away leg will be played behind closed doors will negate the pressure a vociferous crowd could produce and Atalanta will be hopeful of easing past the side.

Valencia vs Atalanta on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and

Game Valencia vs Atalanta Date Wednesday, March 11 Time 03:00 am ICT / 04:00 am SGT Venue Mestalla stadium Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

Valencia vs Atalanta live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

Valencia team news and injuries

Position Valencia possible lineup Goalkeeper Domenech Defenders Wass, Diakhaby, Mangala, Gaya Midfielders Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler Forwards Rodrigo, Gameiro

Former defender Gabriel Paulista will serve the second game of a two-match ban for violent conduct having been sent off in the last minute of Valencia's final group-stage game with .

Maxi Gomez and Ezequiel Garay are long-term absentees, while Eliaquim Mangala faces a race to be fit after a thigh injury.

Article continues below

Atalanta team news and injuries

Position Atalanta possible lineup Goalkeeper Gollini Defenders Palomino, Caldara, Toloi Midfielders Gosens, Freuler, De Roon, Hateboer, Pasalic Forward Zapata, Ilicic

The visitors have a near-perfect bill of health approaching the second leg. Rafael Toloi is their main concern, but he could return to fitness for this game.

Match Preview

If Valencia are to enact a comeback, they must to do without the backing of their home support. As part of 's efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the game will be played behind closed doors.

Seventh in La Liga, Albert Celades' team have won one, drawn one, and lost one since their defeat in Bergamo.

With games cancelled in , Atalanta have only played once since then - a 7-2 win at Lecce on March 1.