Valencia vs Chelsea: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Valencia v Chelsea for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to build on their win on matchday four when they welcome to the Mestalla on Wednesday.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

12:55 am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55 am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55 am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55 am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen Defenders Jaume Costa, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, José Luis Gayà Midfielders Manu Vallejo, Daniel Wass, Daniel Parejo, Ferran Torres Forwards Maximiliano Gómez, Rodrigo

Francis Coquelin, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Denis Cheryshev remain long-term injury absentees for Valencia.

PSG possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Forwards Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham

Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are injured.

Match Preview

Chelsea's last game was a thrilling 4-4 home draw with and generally this season Lampard's side can be relied upon for goals and excitement.

Since their 1-0 home defeat by Valencia on matchday one, the Blues have scored in all 13 of their competitive games and with Valencia keeping just one clean sheet in their last 10 outings, Chelsea can score at Mestalla on Wednesday.

Kante has not been at his best fitness-wise but that has not affected Chelsea's midfield, thanks to the formidable partnership established by Kovacic and Jorginho. The Croatian looks to be in the form of his life, dribbling from the deep and carving through defences with ease.

Jorginho has regained the faith of the supporters with stellar performances, connecting the defence to attack. In the Premier League, he's only second to centre-back Virgil van Dijk for having played the most number of passes and is the midfielder with the most touches on the ball.

Both Kovacic and Jorginho help Chelsea build their attacks but Mason Mount's work-rate, runs and intelligence helps the deep-lying midfielders do their job. With four goals already this season, the 20-year-old's high press helps Chelsea in transition, leading to more goalscoring opportunities.