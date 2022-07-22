USMNT star Richards a 'strong statement' signing for Crystal Palace, says Vieira as transfer nears

The Selhurst Park supremo believes the club are on the rise with their impending capture

Chris Richards' capture represents a "strong statement" for Crystal Palace, says boss Patrick Vieira, as the Eagles close in on a transfer for the USMNT international from Bayern Munich.

The Premier League club are putting the final touches on a move for the Bundesliga centre-back, who will arrive at Selhurst Park ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Palace are currently in Australia on pre-season duties, but will link up with Richards - who will have his eye on securing a spot to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his nation - when they return to Europe.

What has Vieira said about Palace's move for Richards?

Speaking following his side's pre-season encounter with Leeds United in Perth, Vieira outlined that the move marks a major statement of intent for Palace, as they look to build on last year's strong season.

“I think we showed [with this deal] that we can attract players," the Frenchman told a press conference. "When you look at the number of teams that were behind him and he decided to come to us, I think this is a really strong statement.

“He’s going to give us different options at the back and competitiveness between players. I’m really pleased that an important player like that decided to come to Palace."

Will Palace challenge in the Premier League this term?

Richards will be the fifth new arrival at Selhurst Park this summer, and arguably the biggest of the bunch, save perhaps England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone following the latter's arrival from West Bromwich Albion.

The club are yet to credibly fill the gap vacated by Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher however, who was at the heart of their success last term, earning England caps as a reward for his performances.

Palace likely still need to add further creative potential to live up to the efforts they showed last year, but Vieira will hope his side can avoid a sophomore slump under his watch after an impressive first campaign at the helm.