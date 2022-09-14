USMNT roster: Pulisic, Reyna & full squad for Japan & Saudi Arabia World Cup friendlies

Gregg Berhalter has announced his squad ahead of the USMNT's final two friendlies before the World Cup.

The World Cup is just two months away, and the U.S. men's national team has one more international window for players to push for a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players up for a pair of European-based friendlies, which represent the final matches before the USMNT boss trims his squad to 26 for the World Cup.

Many of the regulars are in the squad for matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna all included.

But there are some notable exclusions as the fight for World Cup roster spots heats up.

When do the USMNT play?

The USMNT will begin the international window with a friendly against Japan, which have been drawn into a group with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain at the World Cup.

That match will be held on September 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

After that, the U.S. will face Saudi Arabia on September 27 at the Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

Saudi Arabia will also be playing at the World Cup, matched against Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

USMNT squad in full