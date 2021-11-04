USMNT keeper Steffen signs new long-term deal at Manchester City

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.

Steffen has spent the last two years on City's books, having initially moved to Etihad Stadium from the Columbus Crew in July 2019.

The American has had to play second fiddle to first-choice shot-stopper Ederson, but has impressed whenever called upon and the Premier League champions have moved to secure his services through to 2025.

What's been said?

Steffen has said it was an easy decision for him to extend his stay at City, telling the club's official website: "I’ve really enjoyed Manchester and my time here with the guys and coaching staff, so it’s a proud day for myself and my family. It’s the culture in the whole club – the drive to get better each day and fight for trophies in four tournaments each year.

"The drive to be the best you can be, each and every day and every game. It was a no-brainer to extend my contract.”

