USA vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After a crushing loss to Mexico at the weekend, Gregg Berhalter must get his team back on track against the dangerous South Americans

The will attempt to gain some positive momentum before they begin their Concacaf Nations League campaign in October as they play host to on Tuesday.

Gregg Berhalter’s side turned in a wretched display against on Friday as they slipped to an embarrassing 3-0 loss.

It will tackle a Uruguay team without some of their leading stars, but with a new generation hungry to continue their tradition of strong performances at international level.

Game USA vs Uruguay Date Tuesday, September 10 Time 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision / Fox Sports 1 / TUDN USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to view on television or via a live stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT squad Goalkeepers Guzan, Gonzalez Defenders Ream, Long, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Lima, Cannon, Dest, Robinson Midfielders Trapp, Roldan, McKennie, Lletget, Yueill, Pomykal Forwards Zardes, Morris, Sargent, Boyd, Baird

Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, John Brooks, Alfredo Morales and Sean Johnson all returned to their respective clubs after the Mexico match. The USMNT was already without a handful of players, including Tim Weah.

Berhalter has said that midfielder Jackson Yueill will get the start on Tuesday.

Possible USMNT starting XI: Guzan; Lima, Zimmerman, Long, Dest; Lletget, Yueill, McKennie; Morris, Sargent, Boyd

Position Uruguay squad Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana Defenders Gimenez, Vina, Gonzalez, Silva, Laxalt, Coastes, Saracchi, Caceres Midfielders Vecino, Bentancur, Lozano, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Torreira, Valverde Forwards Nunez, B. Rodriguez, Gomez, J. Rodriguez

Uruguay has been forced to do without injured offensive duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for this trip, though both are expected to return to action for their clubs at the weekend. Gaston Pereiro is out with a collarbone fracture.

Cristhian Stuani has been left out for personal reasons, while Diego Godin and Nicolas Lodeiro are not in the squad.

Possible Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Caceres, Coates, Gimenez, Laxalt; Di Pascua; Rodriguez, Vecino, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta; Gomez

Betting & Match Odds

USA are a 13/5 shot to pick up the win with bet365. Uruguay are available to be backed at 11/10, while a draw is on offer at 11/5.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.